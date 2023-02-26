St. Louis City wins inaugural match, beats Austin 3-2

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — João Klauss scored in the 86th minute and St. Louis City SC made its first match a memorable one with a 3-2 victory over Austin FC. It was a stunning loss for Austin, which advanced to the Western Conference final before losing 3-0 to eventual champion LAFC in its second season of play last year. St. Louis became the first team to win its inaugural match since LAFC beat Seattle 1-0 in 2018. Tim Parker scored St. Louis’ first goal on a header in the 24th minute. Jared Stroud scored in the 78th minute to pull St. Louis even at 2-2. Sebastián Driussi found the net in the 45th minute to get Austin on the scoreboard. Jon Gallagher gave Austin a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 72nd minute.

