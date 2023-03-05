St Louis City tops Charlotte 3-1, extends historic start

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Eduard Lowen scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the 5th minute of first-half stoppage time and St. Louis City became the fourth expansion team to win its first two matches after posting a 3-1 victory over FC Charlotte. St. Louis joins the Chicago Fire (1998) and Los Angeles FC (2018). The Seattle Sounders won their first three matches in 2009. Eleven of the last 21 expansion teams won their home opener. The last to do so was Inter Miami in 2020. St. Louis was coming off a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Austin — joining the 1996 Tampa Bay Mutiny as the only teams to rally for victories in inaugural matches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.