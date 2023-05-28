St. Louis City rolls to 3-1 victory over Whitecaps

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis City got an early goal from Eduard Löwen, a late goal from Miguel Perez and an own-goal from Tristan Blackmon in between en route to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. St. Louis City (8-4-1) grabbed the lead in the 10th minute on an unassisted goal by Löwen — his fourth netter this season.. Blackmon’s own-goal came in the 45th minute, giving St. Louis City a 2-0 lead at halftime. Vancouver (4-5-5) pulled within a goal when Brian White took a pass from Julian Gressel in the 83rd minute and scored for the fifth time this season. Perez scored unassisted in the fourth minute of stoppage time for his first career goal.

