St Louis City, Real Salt Lake play to 1-1 draw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Samuel Adeniran scored late in the second half to rally St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake. Adeniran’s goal in St. Louis City’s opener came in the 79th minute, five minutes after Cristian Arango’s netter had given Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead. Roman Bürki had two saves for St. Louis City. Zac MacMath saved two shots for Real Salt Lake.

