St. Louis Cardinals executive John Mozeliak not concerned about rotation age

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St Louis president of baseball operations John Mozeliak looks at the Cardinals pitching staff and isn’t worried about older arms, saying “Unlike like our upcoming election, I am not overly concerned with age in this current state.” St. Louis was fifth in the NL Central last year at 71-91, its first losing season since 2007 and its most losses since 1990. Newcomers Lance Lynn (37 in May), Kyle Gibson (36) and Sonny Gray (34) join holdover rotation candidates that include Miles Mikolas (35) and Steven Matz (33 in May).

