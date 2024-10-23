St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas out 6 weeks with a broken ankle

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas will miss at least six weeks with a broken right ankle. The Blues put Thomas on injured reserve Wednesday after he took a puck off the ankle early in the third period of their game Tuesday night against Winnipeg. Thomas is the latest St. Louis player to get knocked out of the lineup. Defenseman Nick Leddy landed on IR earlier this week because of a lower-body injury. The Blues opened the season 4-3 without Torey Krug and others available.

