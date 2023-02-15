St. John’s outlasts DePaul in double-overtime 92-83

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Addae-Wusu had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Joel Soriano added 21 points and 16 boards and St. John’s beat DePaul 92-83 in double-overtime. The Red Storm outscored DePaul 9-0 in the second overtime. AJ Storr scored 14 points, David Jones 13 and O’Mar Stanley 10 for St. John’s. Javan Johnson led the Blue Demons with 26 points. Umoja Gibson added 17 points, Da’Sean Nelson 15 and Nick Ongenda 11. Both teams hit 3-pointers in the final four seconds of regulation as the game went to overtime tied at 79.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.