St. John’s hires Fordham athletic director and native New Yorker Ed Kull as its next AD

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s hired Fordham athletic director and native New Yorker Ed Kull to be its next AD. Kull grew up in Queens, not far from St. John’s, and was a star baseball player at Stony Brook on Long Island, graduating in 2003. Soon after, he got his start in athletic administration at St. John’s. St. John’s has been without an athletic director since Mike Cragg and the school mutually agreed to part ways after he spent six years at the Big East school in Queens.

