St. John’s finalizing deal to make Fordham athletic director Ed Kull its next AD, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s is negotiating a deal to make Fordham athletic director Ed Kull its next AD, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet complete. St. John’s has been without an athletic director since Mike Cragg and the school mutually agreed to part ways after he spent six years at the Big East school in Queens. Kull was identified was one of SJU’s top candidates to become men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino’s next boss weeks ago, according to the person.

