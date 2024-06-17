St. John’s announces that Mike Cragg is out as athletic director in mutual parting

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Cragg is out as the St. John’s athletic director in what the school describes as a mutual parting. Cragg had taken over the role in 2018 and hired Rick Pitino as men’s basketball coach last year. St. John’s went 20-13 and rejected an NIT invitation in Pitino’s debut season. St. John’s hasn’t received an NCAA Tournament bid since 2019. St. John’s won six Big East championships across various sports during Cragg’s tenure.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.