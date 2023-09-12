St. John’s and Rutgers to play charity exhibition game to benefit pediatric cancer research

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s and Rutgers will play an exhibition game for charity in October to benefit the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation. Just more than two weeks before the college basketball regular season tips off, new coach Rick Pitino and the revamped Red Storm will host the Scarlet Knights on Oct. 21 at Carnesecca Arena on their Queens campus. In a news release, St. John’s says all proceeds from ticket sales will go to support innovative pediatric cancer research.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.