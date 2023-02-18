St-Germain surprises Shiffrin with slalom gold for Canada

By ANDREW DAMPF and ERIC WILLEMSEN The Associated Press
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin gets to the finish area after completing the women's World Championship slalom, in Meribel, France, Saturday Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Trovati]

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Canadian skier Laurence St-Germain has won the women’s slalom at the world championships and Mikaela Shiffrin took the silver medal. The American skier led after the first run but finished 0.57 seconds behind St-Germain after the final run. Lena Duerr of Germany was 0.69 behind and won bronze. Shiffrin won the giant slalom on Thursday and silver in the super-G last week. Saturday’s race was the last women’s event of the world championships. Shiffrin is expected back at World Cup racing in March.

