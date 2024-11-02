St. Francis (Pa.) runs for 309 yards, 3 TDs in 34-0 rout of Stonehill

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Nick Whitfield Jr. threw for two touchdowns, DeMarcus McElroy rushed for 147 of St. Francis’ 309 yards, and the Red Flash eased by Stonehill 34-0 on Saturday. St. Francis (3-6, 1-4 Northeast Conference) held Stonehill (1-7, 1-3) to just five first downs and 56 total yards — including minus-four through the air. The Red Flash limited Stonehill to minus-one yards of total offense in the first half. The Skyhawks finished the third quarter with just 16 yards and two first downs. Whitfield connected with Jahmil Perryman for a 46-yard touchdown to begin the fourth quarter for a 27-0 lead. Whitfield found Gavin Thomson from 14-yards out to cap the scoring with 6:22 left.

