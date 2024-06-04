St. Bonaventure names alum Bob Beretta athletic director. He oversaw Le Moyne’s jump to Div. 1

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Bob Beretta is returning to his alma mater in being named St. Bonaventure’s athletic director. The move comes a year after he oversaw Le Moyne College’s transition to the Division I ranks. Beretta was captain of the Bonnies baseball team and graduated in 1987 with a mass communications degree. He replaces Joe Manhertz, who resigned abruptly in March over questions regarding the men’s basketball program opting out of competing in the NIT without initially informing its players and fans. Beretta spent 34 years at West Point, leaving as Army’s senior executive associate AD.

