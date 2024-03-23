St. Bonaventure AD Joe Manhertz resigns following questions over decision to not compete in NIT

St. Bonaventure University athletic director Joe Manhertz resigned abruptly in the midst of questions regarding the men’s basketball program opting out from competing in the NIT without initially informing its players and fans. St. Bonaventure provided no details behind Manhertz’s departure, except to say school president Jeff Gingerich accepted the AD’s letter of resignation Friday night. Manhertz became the target of questions over postseason play following a 70-60 loss to Duquesne in the A10 tournament semifinals last weekend. Manhertz cited travel logistics and concerns over player availability as reasons, while acknowledging the decision wasn’t initially communicated to the players.

