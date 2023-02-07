St. Andrews to leave the 700-year-old Swilcan Bridge alone

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The St. Andrews Links Trust has decided to leave the Swilcan Bridge alone. But only after images on social media caused an outrage. At issue is turf that gets worn down in front of the bridge on the 18th hole of the Old Course in Scotland because so many people stop to take pictures. It’s the most famous landmark in golf. The Links Trust tried building a circular patio made of stone in front of the bridge. That was mocked to the point that officials decided to find another solution. The bridge originally was built some 700 years ago for shepherds to get their flocks across the small stream.

