SS Corey Seager out of Texas lineup again since getting hit on wrist, 3B Josh Jung’s rehab stalled

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is out of the lineup for the second game in a row since getting hit by a pitch on his left wrist. Manager Bruce Bochy says Seager took some swings before Tuesday’s game and is doing better. The shortstop got hit Saturday night in Baltimore. An MRI on Monday showed no broken bone. Meanwhile third baseman Josh Jung hasn’t swung a bat since his last rehabilitation game June 20. He is trying to come back from a fractured right wrist that occurred when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth game of the season on April 1.

