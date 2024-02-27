SS Brandon Crawford joins the St. Louis Cardinals on a $2 million, 1-year contract

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Crawford and St. Louis have finalized a $2 million, one-year contract, giving the Cardinals an experienced backup for young shortstop Masyn Winn. The 37-year-old Crawford spent his first 13 seasons with San Francisco. He won four Gold Gloves and two World Series championships with the Giants. Winn, who turns 22 next month, made his big league debut last year. He hit .172 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 37 games with St. Louis. Crawford played with St. Louis sluggers Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt on Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

