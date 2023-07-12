SRX all-star racing series returns on relaunched ‘Thursday Night Thunder’ on ESPN

The SRX series of all-star racing returns to ESPN with the relaunch of “Thursday Night Thunder,” the program that helped make drivers such as Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon famous. Stewart was a regular on the program in the 1990s, when he was running midgets and Silver Crown cars on Indiana short tracks. Now, the former NASCAR star is part-owner of the SRX series, which brings together stars from various racing series to drive spec cars. Its six-race third season begins at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, where tickets sold out several weeks ago. Marco Andretti is the defending champion.

