Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becomes first batter to be timed out in international cricket

NEW DELHI (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews has become the first batter to be timed out in international cricket during the Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh. Mathews wasn’t ready to face his first ball within the stipulated two minutes as the strap of his helmet appeared to be broken and he called for a replacement helmet. A substitute fielder eventually ran out with a new helmet, but by then it had taken more than three minutes since the previous dismissal and onfield umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth told Mathews he was out. ICC rules state that a batter has “to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the (previous) dismissal or retirement.”

