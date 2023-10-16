Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bat against Australia in crucial Cricket World Cup encounter

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Sri Lanka has won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in what is almost a must-win game for both teams at the Cricket World Cup. Five-time champion Australia is coming off losses to host India and South Africa. Sri Lanka lost to South Africa and to Pakistan in high-scoring games. The match started in Lucknow not long after the International Olympic Committee voted in Mumbai to include cricket on its sports program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Australia retained the same starting lineup despite criticism of the composition of its bowling attack, featuring just one specialist spinner.

