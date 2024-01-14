Sri Lanka wins toss and fields in the Twenty20 series opener vs. Zimbabwe

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga has won the toss and elected to field in the opening Twenty20 match against Zimbabwe. Opener Pathum Nissanka, who missed the one-day international series because of an illness, returns to the Sri Lanka side. The hosts have also recalled the experienced Angelo Mathews, hard-hitting opener Kusal Perera and fast bowler Nuwan Thushara who were not part of the ODIs. Zimbabwe meanwhile is led by all rounder Sikandar Raza. Their lineup is strengthened by the return of Sean Williams and Brian Bennett.

