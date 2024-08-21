Sri Lanka wins toss and bats first in 1st test against an England team missing Ben Stokes

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sri Lanka has won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry, hard pitch and under some clouds at Old Trafford in the first test of the three-match series. England is coming off a 3-0 series win over West Indies. The team was without captain Ben Stokes because of a torn hamstring sustained in a domestic game this month. Ollie Pope was filling in as captain and Dan Lawrence was deputizing as opener for Zak Crawley, who broke a finger in the West Indies series. Pope said he would have chosen to bowl if he had won the toss. Sri Lanka gave a debut to fast bowler Milan Rathnayake after he was chosen ahead of Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara. It is Sri Lanka’s first test series in England since 2016.

