Sri Lanka wins the toss and will bowl against India in a replay of 2011 Cricket World Cup final

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Captain Kusal Mendis has called correctly at the toss and Sri Lanka opted to bowl against India in their Cricket World Cup match. The match is a replay of the 2011 final when India won by six wickets and the Wankhede Stadium venue became hallowed turf for the cricket-crazed nation. A sea of blue had poured out onto the streets of Mumbai that night after MS Dhoni lifted India’s second World Cup trophy. India has set the pace in this tournament in a bid for a third title. It is currently second in the points’ table — equal on 12 points with South Africa but trailing on net run-rate. It has the chance to go to the top of the table with another win, which will confirm the hosts’ spot in the semifinals.

