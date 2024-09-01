Sri Lanka shows fight before losing Karunaratne as England heads for series-clinching win at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — England is heading toward a series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka in the second test at Lord’s after taking the key wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne just before lunch on Day 4. The Sri Lankans are chasing a world-record 483 for victory at the home of cricket and reached lunch at 136-4, still needing 347 more runs. Resuming on 53-2, the tourists lost nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya (4) before a 55-run partnership between opener Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews provided some resistance to England. Karunaratne reached a half-century for the 54th time in tests before he tried to fend off a rising delivery from Olly Wood and flicked it behind for 55. Mathews is 34 not out. Dinesh Chandimal is unbeaten on 15.

