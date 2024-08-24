Sri Lanka sets England target of 205 to win first test after Kamindu Mendis century

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sri Lanka has set England a target of 205 to win the first test at Old Trafford. The Sri Lankans were dismissed for 326 about 35 minutes after lunch on Day 4. They collapsed following the departure of Kamindu Mendis for 113, the third century of his four-match test career. Dinesh Chandimal was the last batter out for 79. Chris Woakes had figures of 3-58 and fellow paceman Matthew Potts claimed 3-47.

