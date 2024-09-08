Sri Lanka seizes control over England and on course to win 3rd test after reaching 94-1 chasing 219

LONDON (AP) — Sri Lanka is on course for a series-closing victory over England after reaching 94-1 in its chase for 219 to win the third test at The Oval. After skittling England for 156, Sri Lanka kept the momentum late on Day 3 as Pathum Nissanka played beautifully for 53 not out and was enjoying a 55-run partnership with Kusal Mendis (30 not out). The tourists need 125 more runs to win but have already lost the series after defeats in Manchester and Lord’s. England is seeking a second straight series sweep this summer, having beaten the West Indies 3-0 in July.

