Sri Lanka reeling on 80-5 at lunch on Day 1 of opening cricket test against England

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sri Lanka is floundering on 80-5 at lunch on Day 1 of the first test against England despite winning the toss and choosing to bat on what appeared a good pitch. England’s seamers reduced the tourists to 6-3 after seven overs and then 40-4 under some clouds in Manchester. A rebuilding job by Dinesh Chandimal and captain Dhananjaya de Silva was ended just before lunch when a delivery by offspinner Shoaib Bashir barely bounced and trapped Chandimal lbw for 17. De Silva is unbeaten on 28 and in the middle with Kamindu Mendis (5). Chris Woakes has figures of 2-17 after removing Nishan Madushka (4) and Angelo Mathews (0) in the same over.

