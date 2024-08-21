Sri Lanka recovers from woeful start to post 236 against England on Day 1 of first cricket test

By The Associated Press
FILE - Sri Lanka's head coach Chandika Hathurusingha walks on the field during a training session ahead of the Tri-Nation one-day international cricket series in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is still interested in completing his contract with the men’s national cricket team to 2025 despite the recent political turmoil in the country. Bangladesh starts its first test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/A.M. Ahad]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sri Lanka has recovered from slumping to 6-3 after seven overs to post a respectable 236 on Day 1 of the first test against England on the back of half-centuries by captain Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Milan Rathnayake. England was 22-0 in its reply before bad light brought about an early end to play in Manchester on a day that started with an emotional tribute to the late England batter Graham Thorpe. Following a dominant 3-0 series win over the West Indies, England started in similar vein against the Sri Lankans by taking three quick early wickets and later reducing the tourists to 40-4 and 113-7. Sri Lanka’s tail wagged with Silva hitting an 84-ball 74.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.