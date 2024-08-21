Sri Lanka recovers from woeful start to post 236 against England on Day 1 of first cricket test

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sri Lanka has recovered from slumping to 6-3 after seven overs to post a respectable 236 on Day 1 of the first test against England on the back of half-centuries by captain Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Milan Rathnayake. England was 22-0 in its reply before bad light brought about an early end to play in Manchester on a day that started with an emotional tribute to the late England batter Graham Thorpe. Following a dominant 3-0 series win over the West Indies, England started in similar vein against the Sri Lankans by taking three quick early wickets and later reducing the tourists to 40-4 and 113-7. Sri Lanka’s tail wagged with Silva hitting an 84-ball 74.

