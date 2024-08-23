Sri Lanka hanging on in first test after Jamie Smith’s century leaves England in command

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sri Lanka is battling to stay alive in the first test against England following another top-order collapse after Jamie Smith’s maiden century put the hosts in command at Old Trafford. Smith’s 111 helped England to 358 all out and a first-innings lead of 122 early on Day 3, and it looked like the Sri Lankans might be headed for a big defeat after slumping to 1-2 when Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis were dismissed for ducks. Angelo Mathews dug in to make 65 and Kamindu Mendis was 56 not out at stumps as Sri Lanka reached 204-6, with a lead of 82. Dinesh Chandimal was there at the close on 20 not out.

