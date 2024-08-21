Sri Lanka fights back to reach 178-8 at tea on Day 1 of the opening cricket test against England

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva has hit 74 to help his team fight back from a perilous position and reach tea on 178-8 on Day 1 of the first test against England. The tourists were struggling on 113-7 before De Silva put on an eighth-wicket partnership of 63 with test debutant Milan Rathnayake. De Silva was dismissed just before the interval. That was one of three Sri Lankan wickets to fall in the second session along with Kamindu Mendis (12) and Prabath Jayasuriya (10). Sri Lanka has fought back from being 6-3 after seven overs and looks set to post a respectable first-innings total after winning the toss at Old Trafford.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.