Sri Lanka elects to bat against Pakistan; England targets big total against Bangladesh at World Cup

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the second game for both teams at the Cricket World Cup. Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs its opening game but Sri Lanka is coming off a heavy loss to South Africa. The South Africans posted a World Cup record total of 428-5 to set up a 102-run win at Delhi. Sri Lanka has strengthened its spin department by recalling Maheesh Theekshanagot to replace fast bowler Kasun Rajitha. Pakistan benched its out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman in favor of Abdullah Shafique. In the game at Dharamsala, England was setting up for a big total against Bangladesh on the back of aggressive century from Dawid Malan.

