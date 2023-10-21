Sri Lanka earns its first win at Cricket World Cup. South Africa reaches 399-7 against England

By The Associated Press
Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards, left, celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss South Africa's Quinton De Kock with teammate Colin Ackermann during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Netherlands in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashwini Bhatia]

Sri Lanka finally notched its first win at the Cricket World Cup when it beat the Netherlands by five wickets. The Dutch which produced a stunning 38-run win over South Africa scored a competitive total of 262 on the back of maiden ODI half-centuries from Sybrand Engelbrecht (70) and Logan van Beek (59). Offspinner Aryan Dutt (3-44) troubled Sri Lanka with the new ball in the batting powerplay before Sadeera Samarawickrama made an unbeaten 91 off 107 balls and eased Sri Lanka to 263-5 for its first points. At Mumbai, a blistering 61-ball century from Heinrich Klaasen (109) propelled South Africa to 399-7 after England won the toss and chose to field.

