Sri Lanka earns its first win at Cricket World Cup. South Africa reaches 399-7 against England

Sri Lanka finally notched its first win at the Cricket World Cup when it beat the Netherlands by five wickets. The Dutch which produced a stunning 38-run win over South Africa scored a competitive total of 262 on the back of maiden ODI half-centuries from Sybrand Engelbrecht (70) and Logan van Beek (59). Offspinner Aryan Dutt (3-44) troubled Sri Lanka with the new ball in the batting powerplay before Sadeera Samarawickrama made an unbeaten 91 off 107 balls and eased Sri Lanka to 263-5 for its first points. At Mumbai, a blistering 61-ball century from Heinrich Klaasen (109) propelled South Africa to 399-7 after England won the toss and chose to field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.