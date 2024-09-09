Sri Lanka beats England by 8 wickets for only its fourth test victory on English soil

LONDON (AP) — Sri Lanka has earned only its fourth test victory on English soil after an unbeaten century by opener Pathum Nissanka helped secure an eight-wicket win in the third and final match of the series against England at The Oval. England won the series 2-1 but missed out on a second clean sweep of its international summer, having defeated the West Indies 3-0 in July. Starting Day 4 on 94-1 and requiring 125 more runs to win, the Sri Lankans needed barely two hours to complete the job in clinical fashion. The platform was built on Sunday when they skittled England for 156 and were given a victory target of 219. Nissanka was 127 not out.

