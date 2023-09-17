Sri Lanka bat first in Asia Cup final against India

Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asia Cup final against India at R. Premadasa Stadium. Both teams qualified for the finals with two wins each in the Super Four stage. India made six changes for the final from their last game of the Super Four round, which they lost to Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka made one.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.