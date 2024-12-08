Spurs’ Zach Collins fined $35,000 by NBA for obscene gesture after ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for making an obscene gesture on the court after being ejected. Collins was thrown out in the second quarter of the Spurs’ 140-113 home loss to Sacramento on Friday. When he got back to the bench area, he turned back and extended his middle finger to the referee. Collins had been called for his third foul, then given a pair of technical fouls. He finished with two points.

