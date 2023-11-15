Spurs’ Wembanyama, OKC’s Holmgren have off nights in rookie showdown

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren seemed to be trying to avoid creating a rivalry after the much-anticipated first regular season meeting between two of the NBA’s top rookies. Fans have marveled over the versatility the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama and the 7-1 Holmgren have displayed early this season. Both have shown impressive shooting range and passing skills and have found early success in the rough-and-tumble league, despite their slender frames. They rarely matched up and both had off nights. Wembanyama finished with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked two shots in a 123-87 loss. Holmgren finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.

