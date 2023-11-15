Spurs’ Wembanyama, OKC’s Holmgren have off nights in rookie showdown

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, left, dribbles as San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama (1) defends during the first half of an NBA in-season tournament basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings]

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren seemed to be trying to avoid creating a rivalry after the much-anticipated first regular season meeting between two of the NBA’s top rookies. Fans have marveled over the versatility the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama and the 7-1 Holmgren have displayed early this season. Both have shown impressive shooting range and passing skills and have found early success in the rough-and-tumble league, despite their slender frames. They rarely matched up and both had off nights. Wembanyama finished with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked two shots in a 123-87 loss. Holmgren finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.