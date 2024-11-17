Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama misses Saturday game vs. Mavericks, listed as day to day with knee injury

DALLAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs star center Victor Wembanyama wasn’t in the lineup at Dallas because of a right knee contusion. Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson said the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama, last year’s unanimous selection as NBA Rookie of the Year, is day to day. Wembanyama said after the Spurs’ home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night that his leg was “pretty beat up.” Wembanyama leads the Spurs averaging 22.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He leads the NBA averaging 3.7 blocks per game after topping the league last season at 3.6.

