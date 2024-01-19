Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama barred by doctors from playing back-to-backs, sits vs. Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama missed his sixth game of the season when San Antonio played at the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. The 19-year-old Wembanyama suffered a sprained ankle on Dec. 23 at Dallas, and the Spurs have been cautious with him since then. The reason for his absence was listed as “rest” on the Spurs’ injury report. Coach Gregg Popovich says the actual reason is “doctor’s orders.” He says Wembanyama is barred from playing back-to-backs. The Spurs play again at Washington on Saturday.

