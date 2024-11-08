Spurs unsure when Popovich will return after recent medical episode

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are unsure when, or if, Gregg Popovich will return as coach this season. Popovich suffered an undisclosed medical episode last Saturday about 2 1/2 hours prior to the Spurs’ home game against Minnesota. Popovich has missed three games since, including Thursday’s home game against Portland. When asked if there was any clarity about Popovich returning this season, San Antonio acting head coach Mitch Johnson could not provide an answer.

