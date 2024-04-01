Spurs rule starters Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan out for the season because of injuries

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have ruled two regular starters out for the season. The team says guard Devin Vassell and forward Jeremy Sochan will not return because of their injuries. Vassell had an MRI on Monday, and it revealed a stress reaction to the third metatarsal head in his right foot. Sochan has a left ankle impingement that needs arthroscopic surgery. Vassell has averaged 19.5 points per game in 2023-24. He’s in his fourth season with San Antonio. Sochan is in his second season. He has averaged 11.6 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.