Spurs rookie Wembanyama playing against Hawks after status in question with hip tightness

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama will play for the Spurs against the Atlanta Hawks after being listed as questionable with a sore hip. San Antonio initially listed the No. 1 pick from France as questionable with right hip tightness Wednesday afternoon and his status was still in question 90 minutes before tipoff Thursday against Atlanta. The Spurs were hoping Wembanyama could help them snap a 12-game losing streak. Atlanta has lost two straight and six of 10.

