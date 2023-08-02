Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham suspended 2 games for impaired driving

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has suspended San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham for two games without pay for pleading guilty to a charge of impaired driving. His suspension will start with the next NBA regular season game that he is eligible for and able to play. Graham has played five seasons in the NBA. He began last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Before being traded to the Spurs, he hit a 61-foot game winner for the Pelicans in Oklahoma City. He averaged 13 points and four assists in 20 games for San Antonio last season.

