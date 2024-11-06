Spurs forward Sochan having surgery to repair fractured left thumb suffered in loss to Clippers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will have surgery to repair a fractured left thumb he suffered Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Sochan fractured the proximal phalanx running into a screen near the Clippers bench late in the second quarter. He exited the game with 3:31 remaining in the first half and did not return. San Antonio will update his status after the surgery.

