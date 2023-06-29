Spurs’ Devonte Graham pleads guilty to 2022 DWI and awaits sentencing next month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop. The Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney’s office confirmed the deal Thursday and said the speeding charge was dismissed. Graham faces sentencing on July 27. According to the police report, Graham was pulled over 2:39 a.m. on July 7, 2022 for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, Graham displayed signs of impairment.

