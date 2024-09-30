Spurs bring in veteran guard Paul to provide leadership for Wembanyama and their youthful roster

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs tried to provide David Robinson and Tim Duncan with all they needed to develop quickly, but were lacking a bit when it came to their newest superstar, Victor Wembanyama. Robinson and Duncan had veteran players like Paul Pressey, Terry Porter and Avery Johnson to help mentor them through their early years in the NBA. As a 20-year-old rookie, Wembanyama’s teammates were primarily about the same age with only a year to three years more experience. Enter Chris Paul and exit any questions about veteran leadership in San Antonio.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.