Spurs beats Palace to stay in hunt for European places

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane’s first-half header has helped Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and keep alive their faint Europa League hopes in the English Premier League. Kane’s 28th goal in all competitions settles a drab contest and moves him ahead of Wayne Rooney into outright second on the league’s all-time leading scorer list with 209. “It was enough for Ryan Mason to secure a first victory in his second spell in charge of Spurs, who have jumped up to sixth. But seventh-placed Brighton has three games in hand and is two points behind the London club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.