Sprong scores to give Red Wings lead in 2-1 victory to snap Lightning’s five-game win streak

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Sprong scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Detroit Red Wings beat Tampa Bay 2-1, snapping the Lightning’s five-game winning streak. Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit, which is 7-1-1 over the last nine games. Alex Lyon made 29 saves, including 19 in the third period. Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning and Nikita Kucherov added an assist for his 76th point. He’s one point behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves.

