Sprinters catching up to Flo-Jo’s hallowed 100, 200 world records that have stood since 1988

The aura and world records of late sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner hover over track to this day. Known for her long and colorful nails, flashy outfits and her cool “Flo-Jo” nickname, she had a magical run in 1988. She set the 100 mark of 10.49 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Trials and the 200 mark of 21.34 on her way to a gold medal at the Seoul Olympics. It had seemed as if the records might never be touched. But Flo-Jo’s marks appear to be within reach with the Paris Games coming up this summer. There’s a cast of sprinters springing from the blocks who don’t see an intimidating time but, rather, a record that’s meant to be broken.

