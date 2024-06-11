Sprinters catching up to Flo-Jo’s hallowed 100, 200 world records that have stood since 1988

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
FILE - U.S. sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner of Los Angeles strides to a world record in a semifinal heat of the Olympic women's 200-meter dash in Seoul Thursday, Sept. 29, 1988. Once again, the hallowed women’s sprint records held by the late Florence Griffith Joyner – 10.49 in the 100 and 21.34 in the 200 – appear to be in jeopardy.(AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LENNOX MCLENDON]

The aura and world records of late sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner hover over track to this day. Known for her long and colorful nails, flashy outfits and her cool “Flo-Jo” nickname, she had a magical run in 1988. She set the 100 mark of 10.49 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Trials and the 200 mark of 21.34 on her way to a gold medal at the Seoul Olympics. It had seemed as if the records might never be touched. But Flo-Jo’s marks appear to be within reach with the Paris Games coming up this summer. There’s a cast of sprinters springing from the blocks who don’t see an intimidating time but, rather, a record that’s meant to be broken.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.