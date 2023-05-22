Sprint specialist Mark Cavendish to retire from cycling at end of season
By The Associated Press
Britain's cyclist Mark Cavendish holds a press conference in Coccaglio, northern Italy, Monday, May 22, 2023. Cavendish, who jointly holds the record of 34 Tour de France stage victories, announced that he will retire from professional cycling at the end of the current season. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]
COCCAGLIO, Italy (AP) — Veteran sprint specialist Mark Cavendish has announced that he will retire from cycling at the end of this season. The British rider made the announcement on the final rest day of this year’s Giro d’Italia, a day after turning 38. He will be hoping to add to his 53 Grand Tour stage victories on Wednesday. Cavendish will also attempt to break the Tour de France record for most stage wins at this year’s race. He matched Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins at the 2021 Tour.
Britain's cyclist Mark Cavendish with his wife Peta Todd and their daughter hold a press conference in Coccaglio, northern Italy, Monday, May 22, 2023. Cavendish, who jointly holds the record of 34 Tour de France stage victories, announced that he will retire from professional cycling at the end of the current season. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni
FILE - Britain's Mark Cavendish, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, and Belgian great Eddy Merckx, who both hold a record 34 Tour de France stage victories, talk prior to the start of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 207 kilometers (128.6 miles) with start in Mourenx and finish in Libourne, France,Friday, July 16, 2021. Cavendish, who jointly holds the record of 34 Tour de France stage victories, announced that he will retire from professional cycling at the end of the current season. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)